Punta Cana Carnival 2026 sets dates to celebrate Dominican culture and folklore

Punta Cana, La Altagracia.- Grupo Puntacana has announced the 17th edition of the Punta Cana Carnival, scheduled for Friday, February 20, and Saturday, February 21, 2026, along Boulevard 1ro de Noviembre at The Village Puntacana.

The festivities will begin on Friday, February 20, with a Carnival Gala for the Punta Cana community, offering a preview of the event’s flagship troupes—Las Musas de Punta Cana and Los Tres Caras—accompanied by live music.

On Saturday, February 21, gates will open at 2:30 p.m., followed by the grand parade at 4:00 p.m. The parade will feature more than 20 dance troupes and over 1,500 national and international participants celebrating Dominican folklore and culture. Organizers expect attendance to exceed 15,000 people.

One of the highlights of the carnival will be the coronation of King or Queen Momo, an honor bestowed on prominent national figures whose achievements inspire Dominican society. In 2025, the title was awarded to celebrated Olympic and world champion athlete Félix Sánchez. Past honorees include Oscar de la Renta, Eddy Herrera, Marcos Díaz, Michel Camilo, José Antonio Molina, Freddy Ginebra, George Bell, and Milly Quezada, the carnival’s first Queen Momo.

The Punta Cana Carnival is a free, public event, though ticketed seating will be available for purchase through the event’s digital platforms. Organizers emphasized that the celebration is designed as a safe, family-friendly experience, featuring food trucks, live entertainment, and a dedicated children’s area on Saturday starting at 3:00 p.m., near the Grupo Puntacana corporate building.