Infotep graduates 209 specialized technicians for the hotel and tourism sector in the East

Baváro.- The National Institute of Technical and Professional Training (Infotep) graduated 209 participants trained in bar and restaurant services, gastronomy, electricity, and refrigeration, strengthening the hotel sector’s workforce and supporting socio-economic development in the Eastern region. Of the graduates, 142 earned certificates in electricity and refrigeration, while 67 obtained technical credentials through the Occupational Validation Program, which formally recognizes skills acquired on the job.

Infotep said the certifications reflect the commitment shown by workers employed at the Grand Palladium Resorts & SPA, a hotel complex with nearly 2,000 rooms and more than 2,500 employees. The hotel group welcomed Infotep’s technical support and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the certification of staff competencies as part of its strategy to strengthen institutional capacity and improve service quality. Graduates noted that the occupational validation process allowed them to update technical knowledge and enhance operational skills across different areas.

As part of its broader training efforts, Infotep also recently graduated 82 technicians through similar validation programs in culinary arts and bar and restaurant services in coordination with the Lopesan Costa Bávaro. Since 2020, the institution has expanded its educational presence in the Eastern region with new training centers in San Rafael del Yuma, El Valle, and Sabana de la Mar, while establishing 26 evaluation committees to certify technical skills, particularly in the Bávaro–Punta Cana tourism area. By 2026, Infotep projects serving more than 113,000 participants in the Eastern region through its training centers and partner institutions, reinforcing its role in tourism development and the national economy.