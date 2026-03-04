UNICARIBE opens services office in Punta Cana

With 1,379 students currently enrolled in La Altagracia, the university said the initiative reinforces its commitment to democratizing education and developing human talent in one of the country’s most dynamic economic hubs. The new office will streamline academic and administrative services for local students while offering undergraduate and graduate programs, technical certifications, microcredentials, and continuing education aligned with regional labor market demands.

Beyond academics, UNICARIBE plans to promote applied research in partnership with tourism, business, and technology companies, focusing on sustainable tourism, digital transformation, logistics, services, the creative economy, and environmental sustainability. A Regional Innovation and Entrepreneurship Laboratory will also be launched to incubate projects, support startups, and strengthen the local ecosystem through a STEAM-based approach.

During the ceremony, Chancellor José Alejandro Aybar M. said the expansion reflects the university’s innovative and flexible education model, which has produced more than 50,000 graduates in strategic sectors nationwide. Rafael Evaristo Santos Badía, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, praised the initiative for broadening opportunities in a key development region.

The event brought together academic leaders, business representatives, and community figures, concluding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that formally marked the opening of the UNICARIBE-Punta Cana Services Office, further consolidating the institution’s role in supporting sustainable growth in the eastern Dominican Republic.