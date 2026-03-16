La Otra Banda Tourist Boulevard to link with Coral Highway

La Altagracia.- Business leaders and municipal authorities in La Altagracia Province will begin construction of the La Otra Banda Tourist Boulevard on March 20, a four-lane road project designed to improve connectivity in the eastern region of the country. The new corridor will link the Coral Highway with the Verón–Punta Cana Ring Road and the La Otra Banda–Verón road, helping streamline transportation in one of the nation’s most active tourism zones.

The initiative is being promoted by ADITOP and the La Otra Banda City Council, with support from the La Altagracia Tourism Business Alliance. The project seeks to reduce travel times between local communities and nearby tourist centers that see heavy daily traffic.

Authorities said the boulevard will also strengthen regional logistics and improve access to the fast-growing Verón-Punta Cana area and surrounding communities, supporting mobility for residents, workers and visitors.