Arajet brings “Pilot for a Day” program to Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Dominican airline Arajet held its “Pilot for a Day” program for the first time in Punta Cana, aiming to inspire young people and introduce them to careers in aviation.

The initiative welcomed students from Ann & Ted Kheel Polytechnic, who toured operations at Punta Cana International Airport and gained firsthand experience in key areas such as flight operations, maintenance, customer service, and airport procedures. The program provided insight into how airlines function and highlighted the wide range of career opportunities in the sector.

Airport and airline representatives emphasized the importance of preparing future talent and connecting students with real-world experiences. The program is part of Arajet’s social responsibility efforts to promote education, inclusion, and workforce development in the Dominican Republic.