Sudden temperature drop caused rare hailstorm in Bayahíbe

Bayahíbe.- A sudden hailstorm in Bayahíbe on Monday was triggered by a sharp 12°C temperature drop in just 45 minutes, according to a report from the Pontifical Catholic University Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), which identified unusual atmospheric behavior behind the event.

The study found that the storm resulted from a collision between cold air and warm, humid air, causing temperatures to fall from 32°C to 20°C between 3:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. This contrast generated strong updrafts in storm clouds, lifting water droplets to freezing levels and producing hail.

Data collected from sensors and a weather station in Bayahíbe—installed as part of a climate adaptation research project—also revealed abnormal rainfall patterns. So far in 2026, accumulated rainfall has reached 1,392.9 mm, surpassing the historical annual average of 970 mm, with April alone recording 113.8 mm.

The findings are part of an initiative aimed at strengthening climate resilience and supporting science-based decision-making in vulnerable communities, highlighting the importance of local research to better anticipate and respond to extreme weather events.