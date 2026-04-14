Collado meets U.S. Ambassador to boost tourism relations

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado met with U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos to review bilateral relations, with a focus on cooperation in the tourism sector.

Collado described the meeting as highly positive and reaffirmed the strong ties between the Dominican Republic and the United States, the country’s main source of tourists. The discussions also highlighted the continued growth of the Dominican tourism industry and its importance to the national economy.

The ambassador was welcomed at the Ministry of Tourism with a display of Dominican culture, including traditional music, dance, and handicrafts. She was accompanied by U.S. Consul General William Swaney and Political and Economic Counselor Ali Nadir.