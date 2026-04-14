Aerodom awards US$20M AILA runway contract to Ingeniería Estrella

Santo Domingo.- Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, part of the Vinci Airports network, announced the hiring of Ingeniería Estrella to lead the rehabilitation of runway 17-35 at Las Américas International Airport, in a project exceeding US$20 million aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency.

The work will include milling, repaving, updated technical designs, and strict quality controls to ensure a lifespan of at least 15 years. The project, aligned with international standards for high-traffic airports, is expected to last five months, from April to August, with full operations resuming in September.

To maintain uninterrupted service, Aerodom has enabled Taxiway Juliet as a temporary runway, ensuring continuity for airlines and passengers. The project will be supervised by Concremat.

The initiative is part of a broader modernization plan at AILA, which also includes the construction of a new terminal with capacity for four million additional passengers by 2028. Aerodom highlighted that these investments support the country’s air connectivity and tourism growth, reinforcing its long-term strategy under the concession extended through 2060.