Asonahores: tour operators show signs of reactivation in tourist demand

Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ), informed arecoa.com that the industry has been increasing its pace since it is perceived in the coming months, the flow of visitors will be greater and continue to advance.

“There is still uncertainty about the situation in the United States, Canada, and Europe, which are the most prominent tourist origins in the country, but tour operators indicate that the demand is active; we have to wait for the issue of vaccination to be clarified, but the DR remains well-positioned in the international market,” he said.

He explained that both tourism associations and the Dominican Government are working on solutions. The DR has a corporate structure and safe protocols for receiving tourists from arrival at airports to transfer to hotels, especially ensuring that the accommodation meets the protocol requirements to avoid contagion.

Blanco Tejera said that Asonahores is doing hard work so that the sector continues to strengthen.

“A few weeks ago, the president of the World Tourism Organization ( UNWTO ) visited us and said that the DR is a model country in the way it has handled the reactivation of the tourism industry, we can only hope that the issuing countries become more flexible as progress is made concerning the issue of vaccination in each of them. We continue working to receive tourists in an orderly and safe way,” he recalled.