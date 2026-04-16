Government delivers RD$178 million for athletes ahead of XXV Central American and Caribbean Games

Santo Domingo.- Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz delivered a new round of funding to the Dominican Olympic Committee (COD) to support athlete preparation for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo. During a ceremony at the COD headquarters, Cruz handed over RD$178.1 million to COD president Garibaldy Bautista, bringing total government contributions to RD$743.8 million.

Cruz explained that the funds will strengthen training programs and allow for the hiring of qualified coaches, emphasizing that proper preparation is key to both hosting and competing successfully in the regional event. He also highlighted the commitment of President Luis Abinader to ensure the country delivers a strong performance and a well-organized competition.

This marks the fourth disbursement by the Ministry of Sports, following three previous allocations totaling over RD$565 million. COD authorities welcomed the timely support, noting its importance in maintaining athlete readiness and ensuring competitive results in the upcoming games.