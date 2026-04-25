Vehicle imports continue to fall in the Dominican Republic

According to DGA data, from January to March 2026, 30,985 units were imported, a relative variation of -5.57% compared to the first three months of 2025, when imports reached 32,813 units.

In the first three months of this year, vehicle imports decreased by 1,828 units compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the vehicle import bulletin of the General Directorate of Customs (DGA).

According to DGA data, from January to March 2026, 30,985 units were imported, a relative variation of -5.57% compared to the first three months of 2025, when imports reached 32,813 units.

“Vehicle imports in the period January-March 2026 showed a decrease of US$-11.01 million in FOB value compared to the same period of the previous year. SUVs were the highest value imported vehicle, with a 57.87% share,” it states.

Imports of jeeps, he says, accounted for 49.52%, followed by cargo vehicles and automobiles at 18.69% and 17.91%, respectively.

The DGA report adds that the import of new vehicles totaled 11,391 units, showing a -9.70% variation, while the number of used vehicles during this period was 19,594, showing a -3.00% variation.

It says that in terms of FOB value, the import of new vehicles amounts to US$265.09 million, showing a variation of -5.27%, while that of used vehicles was US$203.18 million.