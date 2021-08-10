Canadian alt-rock band Still Eighteen back in the Capital

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- After being kept away due to Covid restrictions, the Canadian alt-rock band Still Eighteen will be back in Santo Domingo on Friday, August 13th performing at Shots Bar!

The band will also be in the 102.1FM studio being interviewed for the “De Consumer Local” radio show which will be airing on August 25th 6:00 – 7:00 pm.

Still Eighteen has a new single, “Just Hang On,” dropping on September 3rd. We’ll keep you posted! www.stilleighteen.com