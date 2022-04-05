Big business says it trusts the Pension Fund

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) expressed that its confidence in the pension system was reaffirmed with the announcement that in March there was an increase in retirement funds.

Conep made such an affirmation by evidencing that the reduction registered in February was a transitory phenomenon that does not affect long-term profitability.

“With this normalization of the month of March, announced by the Adafp (Dominican Association of Pension Fund Administrators), it is demonstrated that what happened in the month of February, a temporary and accounting decrease, was due to the depreciation of the dollar, and no to irregularities in the management of funds,” says statement.