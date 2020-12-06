Most of those infected with COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic have no symptoms

During a new surge of positive cases of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, a new concern is added among the population and health authorities since most people with the active virus do not present symptoms, which is a gap for the further spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Public Health informed this Saturday, November 5, that of the accumulated number of infections at a national level, 28,981 cases are active, mostly asymptomatic.

The data shows that people’s agglomerations in recreational activities are more frequent, violating contagion measures.

Bulletin number 261 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology highlights that the number of cases in this age range increases in the population group comprised of people under 20 years of age, with 14,327 points.

In this regard, the Ministry of Public Health continues to call on the general population to apply the established protocol using masks, physical distancing, frequent handwashing with soap and water, and an alcohol-based gel.

In the last week in the country, 5,002 new positives to COVID-19 have been registered, when 35,605 PCR tests have been performed to detect the virus. Also, 17 deaths have been reported.

Most affected provinces

Greater Santo Domingo remains the area most affected by the virus, registering 59.2% (578) of the 975 new cases reported nationwide this Saturday.

The National District heads the list of the five provinces with the most cases, with an accumulated 38,398 (354 new), followed by Santo Domingo, which registered 30,366 cases (224 new), Santiago with 15,350 (75 new), La Vega with 5,689 (51 fresh) and La Altagracia with 5,291 (12 new).

While in terms of residence, most deaths have been registered in the province of Santo Domingo, which has an accumulated 480 deaths, the National District 393, Santiago 343, Puerto Plata 131, and Duarte 125.

Risk groups

Arterial hypertension was identified as the antecedent of morbidity in 32.62% of the deceased patients and diabetes in 20.77%, representing the main groups at risk, to which we can also add people with obesity, smokers, alcoholic drink consumers, with cancer, HIV, and AIDS and tuberculosis, as well as people over 65 years of age.

To date, 583 doctors and health workers have been infected with COVID-19, as well as 295 pregnant women.