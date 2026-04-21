Government eliminates over 14,000 seized illegal weapons

Santo Domingo.- A total of 14,699 seized weapons were destroyed this Tuesday as part of a government effort to curb illegal arms circulation and strengthen public safety in the Dominican Republic. The initiative was led by the Ministry of the Interior and Police in coordination with Metaldom.

Of the weapons destroyed, 2,268 were firearms—including pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shotguns—while 12,431 were bladed weapons such as knives and machetes. The process forms part of ongoing operations carried out over the past four months to remove illegal weapons from circulation and prevent their reuse.

The activity was headed by Minister Faride Raful, alongside representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry of Defense, and the National Police. Authorities emphasized that the initiative reflects a coordinated public-private effort to reduce violence and reinforce citizen security.

The destruction took place at Metaldom’s facilities, where the weapons were processed into scrap metal at no cost to the State, in line with a 2020 agreement. The measure is part of a broader strategy under a government resolution aimed at regulating and eliminating confiscated or voluntarily surrendered weapons while promoting a culture of peace.