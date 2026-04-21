Government Presents Crisis Response Plan to Dominican Episcopate

Santo Domingo.- A government commission met with the Permanent Council of the Dominican Episcopate to present and discuss the national plan to address the current international crisis and its economic impact.

During the meeting, Industry and Commerce Minister Yayo Sanz Lovatón explained that nearly RD$10 billion has already been allocated to fuel subsidies to prevent inflation from affecting vulnerable households. The delegation also included Administrative Minister of the Presidency Andrés Bautista and Public Administration Minister Sigmund Freund.

Officials outlined a strategy focused on three main pillars: protecting household purchasing power, preserving production and employment, and absorbing rising costs through state support. Measures include subsidies for fuel and fertilizers, price monitoring to stabilize the cost of basic goods and transportation, and the reallocation of resources toward social protection programs.

The meeting underscored the Catholic Church’s role as a key social actor, particularly in times of crisis, while authorities emphasized ongoing coordination with different sectors to adapt measures as global conditions evolve.