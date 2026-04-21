Jimmy Llibre to race in GT4 America Championship event in Austin

Dominican driver Jimmy Llibre is gearing up for the second round of the GT4 America Championship, part of the GT World Challenge, scheduled for April 24–26 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, United States.

Competing in the highly competitive PRO category, Llibre will join forces with co-driver Yves Baltas to face 34 international drivers in the “3 Hours of Austin,” a high-intensity endurance race that tests strategy, consistency, and teamwork. This round is crucial in the championship standings, as it awards double points, increasing its importance in the race for the season title.

Llibre highlighted his extensive preparation for the event and expressed confidence in achieving a strong result, including a potential podium finish. His participation continues to elevate the presence of the Dominican Republic in global motorsports, positioning him as one of the country’s leading international racing figures.

Backed by a strong group of sponsors, Llibre aims to capitalize on this key race to strengthen his standing in the championship and further showcase Dominican talent on one of the world’s most prestigious racing stages.