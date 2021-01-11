DR tops 1,000 COVID infections a 5th straight day

Santo Domingo.- In the Dominican Republic, more than a 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported daily in the last five days.

Public Health said Monday that it registered 1,179 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and that 4,379 new samples were processed on that same day.

On Sunday it reported 1,459 new cases of COVID-19 with 8,766 tests carried out.

On Saturday Public Health registered 2,106 new cases with 6,911 samples; on Friday 1,045 positive cases were reported with 5,285 tests processed; on Thursday there were 1,115 new cases with 3,568 tests to detect the virus and on Wednesday there were 529 cases.