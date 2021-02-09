Coronavirus: 21 new deaths take total to 2,864

Santo Domingo.- The health authorities reported 419 new positive cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths Tuesday, four of which occurred yesterday.

The decrease in the number of new infections responds to the number of PCR tests that were processed Monday, which, according to the report, totaled 2,186, placing the daily positivity rate at 19.17%.

Until February 9, the Dominican Republic accumulates 224,538 infections, of which 51,831 cases remain active and 169,843 correspond to recovered patients, while 2,864 people have died since the start of the pandemic.