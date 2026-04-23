ITA Airways to launch direct flights between Rome and Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- ITA Airways has opened ticket sales for its new direct route between Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport and Santo Domingo, with flights scheduled to begin on November 30, 2026. The new service marks the airline’s first Caribbean destination and expands travel options between Italy and the Dominican Republic.

The Rome–Santo Domingo route will initially operate once a week on Mondays. Beginning December 14, the airline will increase service to two weekly flights by adding Sunday departures, a schedule that will continue through March 2027. Flights will be operated using the Airbus A330neo, featuring Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins.

The new connection strengthens ITA Airways’ long-haul presence across the Americas, complementing existing routes to the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina. The airline aims to attract both leisure travelers seeking Caribbean vacations and passengers traveling between Italy and the Dominican Republic.

According to Emiliana Limosani, the Santo Domingo route is part of the company’s broader intercontinental expansion strategy. She noted that the direct connection will improve access through Rome while offering travelers a convenient option for winter tourism. Tickets for the new Rome–Santo Domingo flights are now available through ITA Airways’ website, mobile app, and travel agencies.