Dominican Republic and Guatemala create bilateral forum to strengthen economic relations

Santo Domingo.- The foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic and Guatemala signed a memorandum of understanding to create a Political and Business Forum aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, expanding trade, and encouraging investment between both nations.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado. The forum will provide a platform for dialogue between government officials and private sector representatives to identify business opportunities, improve market access, and promote joint investment initiatives.

The mechanism will also support the exchange of information, experiences, and best practices related to trade facilitation, commercial promotion, and investment incentives. Meetings are expected to take place annually, alternating between both countries, with a dedicated working group overseeing follow-up actions and coordination.

Officials from both nations highlighted the initiative as a step toward deepening bilateral economic ties and increasing private sector participation. The agreement also seeks to maximize opportunities under Dominican Republic–Central America Free Trade Agreement, marking the first bilateral framework focused specifically on trade and investment cooperation between the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.