Adompretur calls for regulation of maritime traffic at Bávaro Beach
External source
Bávaro.- Sarah Hernández, president of the Dominican Association of Tourism Press, called on authorities to regulate maritime traffic along Bávaro Beach, warning that the growing number of boats operating near bathing areas is creating safety risks and harming the destination’s image.
Hernández said the coastline has become overcrowded with excursion boats, speedboats, jet skis, and private vessels, along with floating parties that generate noise, alcohol consumption, and marine waste. She expressed concern that boats are approaching too close to shore, putting swimmers and families at risk in areas traditionally reserved for recreation.
She also warned of environmental damage caused by uncontrolled anchoring on coral reefs, which are essential for marine biodiversity and coastal protection. According to Hernández, fuel spills, noise pollution, and waste threaten both the ecosystem and the tourism sector’s sustainability standards. She urged authorities to implement a maritime management plan that includes zoning, safety buoys, speed limits, and penalties for rule violations, while calling on tour operators to prioritize safety and environmental responsibility.
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