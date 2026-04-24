Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Ecuador condemn Iran’s seizure of MSC Francesca

The governments of the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Ecuador jointly condemned Iran’s seizure of the Panamanian-flagged vessel MSC Francesca in the Strait of Hormuz and called for its immediate release.

According to the governments’ joint statement, the ship—owned by an Italian company and flying the Panamanian flag—was intercepted by Iran while transiting through the strategic waterway. The three countries demanded the release of both the vessel and its crew, while urging an end to actions that threaten free navigation in international waters.

Officials described the incident as a violation of international law and a challenge to the principle of freedom of navigation, which is protected under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They argued that Iran’s actions undermine Panama’s rights as a flag state and raise concerns about security along one of the world’s most important trade and energy corridors.

The statement also warned against the use of coercive measures against civilian ships in international transit, calling such actions incompatible with global legal obligations. The three governments urged the international community to reject conduct that threatens maritime security and reaffirmed their solidarity with Panama and support for international maritime law.