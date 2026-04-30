Public Works announces temporary closure of Tiradentes Avenue overpass
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications announced a temporary traffic suspension at the overpass connecting Tiradentes Avenue and 27 de Febrero Avenue as part of ongoing rehabilitation work. The closure will begin Saturday, May 2, at 10:00 p.m. and remain in effect until Monday at 4:00 a.m.
Authorities explained that the intervention forms part of a nighttime technical work schedule designed to minimize disruptions to daily traffic flow while ensuring safe conditions for both motorists and construction crews.
The ministry acknowledged that the temporary restriction may require adjustments for drivers but emphasized that the project aims to improve road safety, functionality, and long-term infrastructure quality in the area.