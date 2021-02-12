Dominican Republic to roll out vaccine from China

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has a contract with four laboratories to acquire the vaccines it will use against COVID-19. Sinovac, which comes from the Chinese laboratory of the same name, was announced Thursday as a member of that group by the country’s president, Luis Abinader.

768,000 doses would reach the country, according to the president, he said the government’s vaccination plan will be announced on Monday the 15th. He did not specify the date on which the Chinese medicine would reach Dominican soil.

The other contracted vaccines are AstraZeneca (which would provide the most), Pfizer and that of the global Covax network.

The vaccine is manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech LTD of China and is marketed under the name Coronavac, according to data from vacunas.org, which indicates that only one person registered an allergic process in trials with the drug.