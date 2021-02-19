Dominican Republic buys vaccines as deaths top 3K

Santo Domingo.- As the Dominican Republic negotiates with the Johnson & Johnson company and the manufacturer of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to acquire its anticovid doses, the country officially exceeded 3,000 deaths from coronavirus in a week in which the Plan began National Vaccination.

Although the campaign is a sanitary achievement, doctors urge not to underestimate the virus as it is projected that it will take up to two years to achieve herd immunity.

“We have not completed the vaccine purchase process, there may be others in the coming days and, what’s more, negotiations are already under way with other companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik,” said the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza.

“If other opportunities that generate speed in the reception of vaccines appear in the market, they will also (be contacted).”