Today Dominican Republic will receive vaccines arriving from China

Santo Domingo, DR

With the arrival of 768,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccines from China, expected to arrive today on Dominican soil, the country will have received 818,000 injections in eight days.

The vaccines, produced by the Sinovac laboratory, will arrive at 6:50 p.m. at the Las Americas International Airport, said the Vice President and Coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña.

At the end of the inaugural ceremony of the Vuelta Ciclista Independencia, Peña has approached journalists who asked her about the specific date of the arrival of the vaccines.

“It will be tomorrow (today) that the vaccines will arrive in the country through the Las Americas airport, God willing at 6:50 in the afternoon.”

After being consulted by the press on the scandal over the Public Health tender to acquire 25,000 syringes at a higher cost, Peña refused to comment on the subject.

Vaccines The first 20,000 vaccines to arrive in the country were the “Covishield,” developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca together with the University of Oxford in India. They arrived via a flight from Madrid, Spain, which had previously landed in London after leaving India.

The last 30,000 doses of vaccines to arrive were donated by India to the Dominican Republic and arrived in the country last Saturday on a flight from Madrid.

The vaccines donated by China to the Dominican Republic will arrive on an Air France flight through Las Americas International Airport from Paris, France.

According to the details, the vaccines will be received by the Ministry of Public Health and the Operations of the company Aeropuertos Dominicanos XXI (Aerodom) at the terminal of Las Americas.