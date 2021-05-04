Increase daily positivity to 24.60%; 389 COVID infections are reported

Today’s Ministry of Public Health notified 389 new cases of coronavirus and 2,136 samples processed in the last 24 hours, with positivity in the previous four weeks of 11.83%, and the daily rate is 24.60%.

In their bulletin number 411, the health authorities indicate that a total of 1,413,746 have been carried out, which represents 135,306 samples per million inhabitants.

Of the total number of registered cases (268,070), there are 35,198 active, 229,368 have been recovered, while 1,145,676 have been discarded.

In this report, the DIGEPI reported five deaths; none occurred in the last 24 hours. The total number of people killed by COVID-19 is 3,504, for a fatality of 1.31%, and mortality per million people is 335.36.

The epidemiological document explains that the occupation in ICU Intensive Care Units stands at 41 percent, with 204 employed out of an availability of 497 and 33 percent of the ventilators employed.

There are 2,364 beds for COVID-19 in the hospital network, of which 594 are occupied, representing 25 percent of the current capacity.