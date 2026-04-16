AILA to launch sunflower program for hidden disabilities

Santo Domingo.- Aerodom, a subsidiary of VINCI Airports, has partnered with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organization to introduce the sunflower lanyard program at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) in the coming weeks. The initiative, already implemented in over 240 airports worldwide, allows passengers with non-visible disabilities—such as autism, epilepsy, or mental health conditions—to discreetly signal that they may need assistance without disclosing their diagnosis.

Under the agreement, free sunflower lanyards will be available at the airport’s passenger assistance area, with no medical documentation required. Aerodom will also train airport staff, partners, and operators to ensure proper support for users of the program, reinforcing its commitment to a more inclusive travel experience.

The initiative forms part of Aerodom’s broader accessibility strategy aligned with VINCI Airports’ global standards. AILA, the country’s main airport, is also undergoing a major expansion project, including a new terminal set to increase capacity and enhance passenger services in the coming years.