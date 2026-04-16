Comptroller’s Office issues new rules to strengthen public payment transparency

Santo Domingo.- The Comptroller General’s Office issued a new circular aimed at strengthening transparency, control, and traceability in payment processes related to credit assignments and factoring operations within public institutions. Signed by Comptroller General Geraldo Espinosa, the measure seeks to ensure proper identification of all parties involved and reinforce oversight of government financial transactions.

The directive establishes that any payment request involving assigned collection rights must meet strict requirements or risk being rejected. It also mandates that the assignee be registered as a beneficiary with the National Treasury and in the Financial Management Information System (Sigef) before payments can be approved. If not registered, institutions must complete the process in accordance with existing regulations.

Additionally, the circular outlines how payments and tax withholdings should be handled, initially attributing them to the original supplier before transferring amounts to the assignee. Municipalities and entities outside Sigef are urged to adapt these guidelines to their systems. The initiative forms part of a broader plan to strengthen internal controls and improve financial management across public institutions.