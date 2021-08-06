Highest incidence of covid-19 continues to be recorded in Santiago and Greater Santo Domingo.

Santo Domingo, DR

Despite the fact that the positivity of the coronavirus in the last four weeks remains at 8.19 percent, the highest incidence of the disease continues to be centered in three specific demarcations: Santiago, National District, and Greater Santo Domingo.

In the epidemiological bulletin #505 corresponding to Friday, 317 new positive cases of the virus were reported after processing 5,402 samples yesterday.

Of these samples, 68 are new positive cases in Santiago, 52 in the province of Santo Domingo, and 37 in the National District, which are the three provinces with the highest number of reported cases.

Meanwhile, the report did not register any deaths reported in the system or occurred in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, the daily positivity stands at 8.21 percent and that of the last four weeks at 8.19 percent.

To date, 13,983 active cases remain active, out of a total of 343,829 registered, 325,873 patients recovered and 1, 515,554 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital Occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,629 COVID beds, of which 535 are occupied, corresponding to 20 percent occupancy.

A total of 176 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are occupied out of the 620 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 28 percent occupancy.

While a total of 520 ventilators are in use, 112 are in use, for 22 percent.