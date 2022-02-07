New Covid cases 1,044; deaths 4

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health, through bulletin #690, reported that 1,044 new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected, after processing 15,143 samples, for a total of 4,738 active cases.

Public Health indicates that 23 new cases were detected in the National District, 192 in the Santo Domingo province, 151 in Puerto Plata, 139 in Santiago and 126 in Espaillat.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology (Digepi) indicates that there are 4,738 active cases, with 563,657 registered, 2,439,638 discarded suspects and 554,590 patients recovered from the disease, with a daily positivity of 13.96% and that of the last four weeks at 20.96%. Four deaths are reported in the last 24 hours.