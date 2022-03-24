Public Health reports 92 Covid cases. Zero deaths

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Health notified 92 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, after processing 5,736 samples, according to epidemiological bulletin number 735.

In the last 24 hours, 703 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 5,033 antigen tests were processed.

The health authorities reported that the positivity of the last four weeks is placed at 1.12% and the daily one at 2.29%. 445 active cases remain active.

No deaths from the disease were reported, while to date a total of 4,375 people have died from the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 0.76%.