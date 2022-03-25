Public Health reports 68 Covid cases, zero deaths

Facade of the Ministry of Public Health. Hoy/ Arlenis Castillo

Santo Domingo.– The Ministry of Public Health reported 68 new COVID-19 infections this Friday, while active cases stand at 229.

Of those 229 active cases, 164 are hospitalized, 119 in stable condition, 25 in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators.

Bulletin 736 of Public Health does not report deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic is 4,375 and the case fatality rate is 0.76%.