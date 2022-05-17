One Covid death, use your mask

Santo Domingo.– The Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday 130 new cases of Covid-19 and one death in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 789, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate, the total number of deaths to date is 4,377 while the accumulated cases amount to 580,791.

According to the report, 545 cases remain active, while 575,869 have recovered from the virus and 2,731,936 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

It recommends the use pf masks.