Health chief says it’s time to revisit masks

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, stressed that just as cases of coronavirus are increasing, vaccination is reactivated, and that, only yesterday, Tuesday, 300 people came to be inoculated for the first time.

He also said that he agrees with the different medical societies and other sectors that have called to resume the use of masks.

In this sense, he indicated that “the most important thing is that resolution 008-2022 is maintained, with the measures of prevention, education, distancing and use of masks, according to the condition of the people.”