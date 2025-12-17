Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo 2026 positions Dominican Republic as the “Japan of the Caribbean” for Global Talent, Capital, and Innovation

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — August 6–7, 2026 — The Dominican Republic will host the Digital Nomad Summit (DNS) 2026 organized by Successment at Hotel Catalonia Santo Domingo, convening 200–300 invited global leaders at the intersection of startups, real estate, mobility, and tourism infrastructure.

More than a conference, DNS is positioned as an economic fusion point-bringing together international founders, investors, policymakers, and Dominican entrepreneurs to activate a globally competitive innovation ecosystem built from Santo Domingo.

“This is not a lifestyle retreat,” said Jonathan Joel Mentor, Founder of Digital Nomad Summit and CEO of Successment. “DNS is where capital, policy, and operators converge to build scalable companies and long-term economic infrastructure. We are positioning the Dominican Republic as the ‘Japan of the Caribbean’: efficient, export-oriented, and globally competitive.”

Why Santo Domingo, Why Now



With expanding digital infrastructure, a strategic geographic position, and a rising startup base, Santo Domingo is emerging as a platform for globally distributed work and investment. DNS 2026 amplifies this momentum by aligning public-sector leadership, private capital, and international operator talent into a single, outcome-driven forum.

Summit Pillars



DNS 2026 is structured around three core pillars

● Startup Innovation — Founder Growth Labs powered by RevOps Science®, a Global Startup Showcase, and curated investor access.

● Real Estate & Mobility — Residency and tax optimization, developer deal rooms, and ecosystem-scale housing strategies.

● Tourism 3.0 — Tourism as infrastructure: workforce flows, innovation pipelines, and public–private alignment.

A featured innovation spotlight will introduce ZARI Mobility™, a Caribbean-built, globally scalable mobility-data platform emerging from Successment Venture Labs, with early angel access available exclusively through DNS networks

Confirmed Leaders and Media Reach



The Summit will feature senior United States and Dominican government participation, alongside a curated digital nomad influencer collective with 600K+

followers and 150M+ cumulative views. Dominican Today, the country’s leading English-language outlet, serves as the flagship media partner, reaching 1.2M monthly readers across the global diaspora.

Who Should Attend



● Remote founders and operators seeking residency, real estate, and scalable market entry.

● LATAM/Caribbean entrepreneurs pursuing international capital and partnerships.

● Investors and ecosystem builders targeting early-stage ventures and infrastructure plays.

● Public-sector and tourism leaders activating innovation-led growth models.

Attendance is intentionally limited to preserve deal flow quality and policy-level access.

DNS Now Open



Digital Nomad Summit 2026 is currently offering early-bird tickets for attendees, anchor sponsors, and institutional partners. Capacity is capped at 200–300 participants.

Apply or request a strategic briefing: https://www.digitalnomadsummit.co/