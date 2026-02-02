Who’s really telling the story of Dominican Innovation?

Startups or Spectacle: Why Dominican Media Is Getting It Wrong

By Jonathan Joel Mentor | @jonathanjmentor

The Innovation Echo Chamber

Another photo-op. Another panel. Another award for an app that hasn’t generated RD$10,000 in real revenue. If this is how we tell the story of Dominican innovation, no wonder the world isn’t listening.

Over the past decade, we’ve seen an explosion of tech expos, startup panels, and ecosystem “celebrations”. All dressed in imported lingo but lacking one thing: outcomes.

What passes for innovation coverage in the DR too often rewards optics over operations. Hype over habit. Familiar faces over fresh thinkers.

The Media’s Love Affair with Optics

Turn on the news or scroll your feed after any major business event, and you’ll see the same pattern: photos of ribbon-cuttings, panels with political backing, and awards given to startups with no functioning product, no revenue model, and no clear market validation.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: too many Dominican media outlets chase safe narratives. Ones that flatter institutions, elevate headline-ready names, or rely on hype handed to them in pre-written press releases. And in doing so, they overlook the real stories:

Startups quietly pulling in RD$200K/month with no fanfare.

Diaspora-backed ventures solving real mobility, healthcare, and fintech problems.

Technical founders building data products from co-working spaces with no sponsorships, just grit.

The Silent Builders Get Ignored

Where is the coverage of the SaaS tools quietly scaling across LATAM? Where are the stories about the Dominican women exporting code, building in no-code, and shipping IP? Where is the follow-up on pitch competition winners after the headlines fade?

When the media favors noise over nuance, it leaves our true innovators invisible and undervalued.

We don’t need more panels. We need reporting that asks: Did this startup generate revenue? Did it hire? Did it scale? If not, why are we still handing them microphones?

The Cost of Hype

Every time a startup with no traction gets a full-page spread, we send a signal: flash matters more than follow-through.

Young founders chase visibility over viability.

Investors write off the entire ecosystem as unserious.

The public begins to mistrust the word “startup.”

We create a cycle where perception trumps progress, and more, a lack of capital, is what stunts our growth.

Who Deserves Coverage?

It’s time to reset the lens. If you want to tell the real story of Dominican innovation, start here:

Founders are building recurring revenue, not just decks.

Platforms exporting Dominican tech to regional markets.

Investors wiring money, not just judging competitions.

Public sector allies quietly pushing policy change.

Ecosystem players connecting, mentoring, and backing without fanfare.

And yes, even the small, gritty plays that haven’t raised a cent but refuse to quit.

A New Standard for Storytelling

Not every founder needs a feature. But those moving the needle should be seen.

Not every media outlet needs to become an innovation rag. But if you’re going to cover tech, cover it with rigor, curiosity, and respect.

Dominican innovation isn’t just alive. It’s accelerating. But you’ll miss it if you’re looking in the wrong places.

If you’re looking for the real story — not the staged version — I’ll be here every week at the Digital Nomad.

No bullshit. No favors. Just founders, capital, and the future of the Dominican economy.

Jonathan Joel Mentor is the CEO of Successment and architect of the Digital Nomad Summit™, scaling startups and challenging institutions to evolve. UN World Summit Award Nominee & ADOEXPO National Excellence in Exportation Award Winner www.jonathanjmentor.co | digitalnomadsummit.co