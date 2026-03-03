Why Dominican Innovation Struggles to Scale: A Conversation with Arlette Palacio of AMCHAMDR & Educology

Arelette Palacio and Jonathan Joel Mentor are two technology, innovation and startup leaders based in Santo Domingo

By Jonathan Joel Mentor | @jonathanjmentor

For years, Dominican founders have quietly internalized a difficult truth: building a globally competitive startup from the Dominican Republic often requires operating around the local system rather than within it.

In recent columns, I’ve explored how capital constraints, legal friction, and institutional gaps have pushed even well-funded startups to relocate operations abroad. But those stories only make sense when paired with perspectives from founders who chose to stay—and institutions trying to close the gap.

That’s why I spoke with Arlette Palacio, founder of Educology and President of AMCHAMDR’s Sustainability Committee, whose experience sits at the intersection of entrepreneurship, institutional engagement, and ecosystem design.

What emerged was not a story about individual struggle—but about structural misalignment.

Survival Is Not a Strategy—But It’s Often the Only Option

Educology, an education-technology company operating in the Dominican Republic, has survived not by chasing headlines, but by adapting to reality.

“We’ve had to be very pragmatic,” Palacio explained. “Our white-label LMS isn’t the most novel product—but it’s what allowed us to stay afloat locally while continuing to invest in what we actually want to build.”

That tension—between scalable revenue and long-term innovation—is familiar to many Dominican entrepreneurs. Founders pivot into services, consulting, or offshore clients not because they lack vision, but because local systems rarely support extended R&D cycles or patient capital.

“The talent is here,” Palacio emphasized. “What’s missing is the coordination between capital, regulation, and market access that allows innovation to compound instead of reset every few years.”

The Role Institutions Actually Play

This is where institutions like the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) matter—often quietly, and often misunderstood.

Rather than acting as gatekeepers, strategic committees focused on sustainability, venture capital, technology, and innovation increasingly function as translators between founders and systems: helping institutions understand how startups actually operate, and helping entrepreneurs navigate corporate, regulatory, and cross-border expectations.

“Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation,” Palacio noted. “It requires dialogue between founders, companies, and policymakers. Without that, even strong startups end up building elsewhere.”

That observation mirrors a broader shift taking place inside AMCHAMDR, where technology and innovation are no longer treated as side conversations—but as core economic priorities.

It’s also why Successment was recently appointed to AMCHAMDR’s Technology and Innovation Committee, under the new leadership of committee president Meiny González and Vice President Paulette Ricart formalizing its commitment to solving these challenges at a systems level—not just through symbolic engagements, but through ecosystem participation.

The Missing Middle: Platforms, Not Programs

What consistently fails Dominican innovation is not ambition—it’s continuity.

Founders are celebrated. Panels are held. Reports are published. But few mechanisms exist to sustain collaboration across borders, sectors, and stages of growth.

That’s where convening becomes infrastructure.

Transnational platforms like the Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo were created precisely to address this missing crossborder innovation exchange: connecting founders, operators, investors, institutions, and the diaspora in a recurring, execution-oriented environment in the Dominican Republic.

Not as a conference—but as a system for trust, deal flow, and long-term collaboration.

As Palacio put it, “Founders don’t just need visibility. They need access—to capital, to peers, to institutions that understand how innovation actually works.”

A Systems Problem Requires a Systems Response

The Dominican Republic does not lack entrepreneurs.

It does not lack ideas.

It does not lack global relevance.

What it lacks is alignment.

Until innovation is treated as a coordinated economic strategy—supported by institutions, platforms, and operators working in concert—founders will continue to build Dominican companies from abroad.

The opportunity now is not to assign blame, but to finish the work already underway.

When founders like Arlette Palacio, institutions like AMCHAMDR, execution partners like Successment, and convening platforms like Digital Nomad Summit operate together, innovation stops being fragile—and starts becoming durable.

That’s how ecosystems retain their best builders.

And that’s how Dominican innovation finally stays.

————————————————————————————

Jonathan Joel Mentor is the CEO of Successment and architect of the Digital Nomad Summit™, scaling startups and challenging institutions to evolve. UN World Summit Award Nominee & ADOEXPO National Excellence in Exportation Award Winner www.jonathanjmentor.co | digitalnomadsummit.co