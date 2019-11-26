The country will host Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Govt.

Santo Domingo.- Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas on Tues. announced that the Dominican Republic was unanimously chosen to host the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government 2022, during the First Meeting of Ibero-American Ministers of Foreign Affairs held today in Soldeu, Andorra.

Together with Andorra and Guatemala, the country will participate in the future in the organizational work of the Summit, and in November next year will assume the pro tempore Secretariat of the Ibero-American Conference.

“We assume the challenge with enthusiasm and with the firm will to contribute to the strengthening of our community, guided by the principles we share: solidarity, social cohesion, education and culture,” the official said.