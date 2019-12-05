Dominicans spent US$100M during Black Friday, a 22.6% jump

Santo Domingo.- Dominicans spent at least RD$5.3 billion (US$100 million) during Black Friday, held last Friday of November and which in recent years has boosted retail worldwide.

“The figures for this 2019 reached 5.3 billion, thus exceeding by 22.64% the 4.3 billion pesos consumed with cards at points of sale (POS) during 2018, year that had already exceeded 7% to its predecessor 2017,” says a press release by CardNet.

“Black Friday has been this year a great driver of a substantial increase in sales in the national market, said CardNET CEO Luis Bencosme.

“The records indicate a trend of significant increase in purchases from local businesses for this period; and in this year, in particular, the increase has reached a relevant moment, surpassing the activities of recent years.”