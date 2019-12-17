New 50Km pipeline will allow converting 750Mw to natural gas

Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.- With the presence of President Danilo Medina, the company Energía Natural Dominicana (EnaDOM) on Tuesday inaugurated a 50-kilometer pipeline will allow converting to natural gas 750 megawatts from power plants located on the east coast that work with fuel oil and will be ready to operate with natural gas in the first half of 2020.

EnaDOM is a new company formed by the Energas and AES Dominicana groups, with a 50% stake each, which will invest over US$300 million in the short term, including the recently opened Gasoducto del Este, construction of a liquefied natural gas storage tank and other investments to expand the distribution network.

The new company aims to form a corporate team oriented toward the import and marketing of natural gas in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean and strengthen logistics and retail experiences.