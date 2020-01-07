Most remittances go to a few Dominican Republic regions

Santo Domingo.- In 2010 nearly 68% of the US$3.7 billion received by the Dominican Republic in remittances were distributed among 18 provinces.

The amount, equal to US$2.5 billion of the total, went mostly to regions that had the highest percentage of poor households in that year.

But internal immigration from those 18 provinces has reversed that figure.

Diario Libre reports that from January to November 2019, four of the main Dominican cities: National District, Santiago, Santo Domingo and Duarte received 61% of the US$6.4 billion in remittances that were sent to the country.