Dominican Republic prices rose 0.20% in Dec., paced by foods

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Central Bank on Thur. said that consumer prices rose 0.20% in December 2019 compared to November of the same year.

“With this result, inflation for year 2019 closed at 3.66%, below the central point of the target range established in the Monetary Program of 4.0% (± 1.0%),” it said on its website.

It notes that the groups which most influenced inflation in 2019 were Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (7.13%) and Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (7.26%).