Electronic tax receipts are already a reality

Santo Domingo.- Internal Taxes (DGII) concluded the pilot electronic billing and in turn issued Rule 01-2020, which regulates the issuance and use of electronic tax receipts (e-CF).

It said the pilot lasted 11 months, from February 1 to December 31, 2019 and ended with the participation of 10 companies, of which seven successfully completed all the tests and are now issuers of electronic tax receipts.

The DGII said in a statement that at the end of December 2019, 723,000 electronic vouchers had been received.

General Standard 01-2020 establishes the billing and use model of Electronic Tax Vouchers (e-CF), creates the procedure for issuing and receiving e-CF, as well as the requirements to receive authorization as an electronic issuer, the Number of Electronic Tax Proof, the types of e-CF, among other provisions.

“The natural or legal persons domiciled in the Dominican Republic who carry out operations of transfer of goods, delivery in use or provision of services for consideration or free of charge, may submit to the DGII the application to be able to be eligible for the provisions of this general rule Issuers of Electronic Tax Vouchers,” says Article 2 Standard 01-2020.