Solidarity Bank disburses RD 6.8 billion

SANTO DOMINGO .- The general director of Banca Solidaria reported that the institution disbursed during the year 2019 the sum of RD 6.8 billion to 127,986 microentrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, it had a growth of 8.5 percent in relation to 2018 and the loan portfolio registered a growth of 8 percent.

Maira Jiménez spoke in those terms during the act of delivering a floral offering at the Altar de la Patria.

“A significant fact is that during the year 2019, 90 percent of all funds for loans and operating expenses of Banca Solidaria were covered by resources generated by the institution itself, with a minimum contribution of ten percent from the State, which has been possible due to the timely payment by the micro and small entrepreneurs,” said the general director of Banca Solidaria, Maira Jiménez, in the act of placing the floral offering.