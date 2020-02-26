Free zones bask under Dominican Republic’s legal security

Barcelona.- The legal security in the Dominican Republic was highlighted Wed. in Barcelona, ​​Spain, by Latin America Free Zones Association president Gustavo González de Vega, among the key advantages the country offers to invest in free zones, a sector which is a leader in exports and attracting foreign direct investment.

Speaking in the ‘Forum of free zones of the Dominican Republic: Gateway to the United States market and the rest of the world’ sponsored by the Export to Grow Foundation of Spain, González de Vega said the leading association brings together 600 free zones from 25 countries, with 10,000 companies that provide one million jobs.

He defined the free zone sector as the dynamic actor to create jobs, attract foreign direct investment and the Dominican Republic is at the forefront, with the highest percentage of free zone exports.