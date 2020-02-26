Free zones chief touts a ‘solid’ investment climate

Madrid.- The Dominican Republic enjoys a solid investment climate, with preferential access to markets, strategic geographic location and competitive human capital, which make it one of the most attractive countries for global logistics manufacturers and suppliers.

The statement is from National Free Zones Council Director Luisa Fernández, who spoke at a conference before 100 Spanish business leaders and investors during the “Free Zones Forum of the Dominican Republic: Gateway to the World Markets.”

Fernández said that because of its internal legislation and political stability, the Caribbean country has the highest growth and captures half of the foreign investment of the Caribbean region.