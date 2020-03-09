Countries eye climate-resilient, low-carbon emission projects

Santo Domingo.- An initiative labeled as unprecedented and promoted by a coalition of intergovernmental partners during the United Nations Climate Action Summit, held in September 2019, has entered an enactment phase.

The contribution from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to the Climate Investment Platform, which arises in response to the needs of countries to mobilize climate-resilient and low carbon emissions investments, now urges developers of relevant renewable energy projects to register them through the website created for that purpose in 14 regional groups.

The announcement comes amid the opening of the registry by financial institutions, multilateral banks and development agencies. The opening of said registry occurred during the launch of the initiative. “The opportunity of financial partners to adhere to this initiative is still possible.”