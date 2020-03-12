Each Dominican owes US$3,680

Santo Domingo.- The National Statistics Office (ONE) estimates Dominican Republic’s population at 10,448,499 people this year and each person owes US$3,680 as their share of the debt contracted by the Government.

The debt of the non-financial public sector (SPNF) reached a record US$38.45 billion last January, according to figures from the Directorate of Public Credit.

The amount of the SPNF loan commitments, in which the Central Bank debt isn’t included, represents for each citizen a debt of around US$3,680, or RD$197,490 at the current rate.